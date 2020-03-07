Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

DISCA stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

