Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $15,594,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $258.85 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $247.00 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.79 and its 200 day moving average is $276.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.8039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

