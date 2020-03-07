Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.59. Marvell Technology Group shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 19,341,028 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $148,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,040,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,193,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

