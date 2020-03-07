Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,908 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 105.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

