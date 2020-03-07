Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,915 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,303,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 931,232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,042,000 after acquiring an additional 863,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

GE stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

