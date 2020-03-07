Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

