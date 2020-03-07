Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

NYSE CCI opened at $160.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.97. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

