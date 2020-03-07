Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.97.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

