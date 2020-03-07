Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $715.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $772.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

