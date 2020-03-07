Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

