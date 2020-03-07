Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.49

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 21273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,913,034.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,011,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $541,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,633.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 in the last three months. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $18,105,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $13,190,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 180,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 167,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.