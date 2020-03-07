MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Commerzbank cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

