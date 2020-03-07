Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.02

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 3215600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

