MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading 17.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares traded up 17.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.00, 200,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 253% from the average session volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 168,146 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MYR Group by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $438.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.89.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

