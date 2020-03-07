Navin Shenoy Sells 9,932 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $958,938,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

