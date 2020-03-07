New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,039 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,742,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,931,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.