New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

SNR stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. New Senior Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of -621,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at $596,222.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 89,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.