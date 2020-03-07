Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nike were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.