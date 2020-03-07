NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.55. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

