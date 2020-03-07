Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nordstrom earned a media sentiment score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Nordstrom’s ranking:

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Nordstrom stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.