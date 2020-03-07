Northeast Investment Management Acquires 792 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

