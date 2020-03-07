Northeast Investment Management Acquires Shares of 1,275 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $164.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

