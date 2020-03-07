Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 242.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

