Northeast Investment Management Grows Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 120,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 82,330 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

