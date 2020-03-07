Northeast Investment Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNOM opened at $14.67 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

