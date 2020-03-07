Northeast Investment Management Has $357,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.46 and its 200-day moving average is $314.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

