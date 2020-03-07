Northeast Investment Management Has $421,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $144.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.16. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $138.91 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.