Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.