Northeast Investment Management Purchases 810 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

