Northeast Investment Management Purchases Shares of 7,033 KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 65,434 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 234,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

