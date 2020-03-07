Northeast Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

