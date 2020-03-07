Northeast Investment Management Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $141,288,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,092,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 988,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $283.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.01. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

