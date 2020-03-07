Northeast Investment Management Sells 10,016 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $73.09 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.68, a PEG ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens upgraded Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

