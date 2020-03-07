Northeast Investment Management Sells 607 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,295,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NYSE:WY opened at $26.60 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of -241.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

