Northeast Investment Management Sells 710 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

