Northeast Investment Management Trims Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,453 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,240,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.