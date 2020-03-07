NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,954 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

