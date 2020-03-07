NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,050.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 210,091 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $13,317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 920.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 151,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,240.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.18. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

