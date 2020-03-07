NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 894.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $328.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

