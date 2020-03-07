NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

XEL stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

