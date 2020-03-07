NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,627 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 107,899 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,093,000 after acquiring an additional 166,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.27. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

