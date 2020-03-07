NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,916 EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 218,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.