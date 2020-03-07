NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,410.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $180.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.72 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

