NorthRock Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $55.07 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.