NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $370,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $703.48 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $707.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.42.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

