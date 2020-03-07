NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 108.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $608.67 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $421.19 and a 1 year high of $657.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.71. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

