NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

