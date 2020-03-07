NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $22,451,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after buying an additional 528,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE CAG opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

