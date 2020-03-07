NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,211 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

