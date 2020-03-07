NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 591 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $503.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.85 and its 200-day moving average is $566.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

